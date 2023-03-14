Biden goes back on former progressive campaign stances in recent policy, angering some Democrats

President Biden gave the greenlight for an Alaska oil project this week after he campaigned against drilling in 2020. It’s just the latest example of Biden moving away from some progressive policies he fought for the first half of his presidency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets analysis from Princeton presidential historian Julian Zelizer.

