What to know about Li Qiang, China's new premier

By John Ruwitch
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT

China has a new premier — Li Qiang, widely regarded as one of Xi Jinping's closest allies. We take a close look at Li's career and his government's priorities in the coming decade.

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
