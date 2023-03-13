© 2023 WYPR
Gary Lineker will return to BBC after tweet criticizing new asylum policy

By Willem Marx
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT

Former soccer star Gary Lineker will be back at the BBC this weekend. He was suspended last week after he criticized the government's new asylum policy.

Willem Marx