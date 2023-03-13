© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Congressman Barney Frank on Silicon Valley Bank collapse

By Kai McNamee,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published March 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT

NPR's Juana summers talks with former Congressman Barney Frank about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the Dodd-Frank rollback of 2018.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers