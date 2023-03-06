© 2023 WYPR
Chris Rock talks about 'The Slap' in his Netflix special

By Eric Deggans
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST

Almost a year later, Chris Rock is still seething about "The Slap." During his Netflix special, he told an audience how much he now despises Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
