© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid bird flu, Farmers prepare for a tough poultry season

Published March 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST

Two years in, the avian flu has affected nearly 59 million poultry in the U.S. And as we head into spring migration season, poultry farmers are bracing themselves.

Copyright 2023 NPR