© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health experts say warmer Northeast winters contribute to more active deer ticks

By Michayla Savitt
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST

Warmer winters means "tick season" is now year-round in the Northeast — with people experiencing bites that can lead to a variety of diseases.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michayla Savitt