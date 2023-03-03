Health experts say warmer Northeast winters contribute to more active deer ticks
Warmer winters means "tick season" is now year-round in the Northeast — with people experiencing bites that can lead to a variety of diseases.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Warmer winters means "tick season" is now year-round in the Northeast — with people experiencing bites that can lead to a variety of diseases.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate