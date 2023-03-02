Underwater researcher attempts world record for living underwater
Retired Navy commander Joe Dituri is attempting to break the world record for living underwater. NPR's Juana Summers checks in with him on his second day.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Retired Navy commander Joe Dituri is attempting to break the world record for living underwater. NPR's Juana Summers checks in with him on his second day.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate