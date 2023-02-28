Major League Baseball introduces pitch clock and other new rules to speed up the game

Some new rules are in play for the coming Major League Baseball season, including a new pitch clock, designed to speed up games. So far it has led to some drama during spring training games, as batters can strike out if they aren’t in the batter’s box in a certain amount of time.

Washinton Post national baseball writer Chelsea Janes talks to host Peter O’Dowd about the pitch clock and other changes coming to baseball.

