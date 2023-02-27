© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voice actors speak out about AI

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. (Getty Images)
A growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. (Getty Images)

What questions do we still have about artificial intelligence? Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the questions he is asking himself about artificial intelligence.

And a growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. That happened to Mike Cooper, a voice-over artist who recently stumbled upon his voice being used without his knowledge for AI. He joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.