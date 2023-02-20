LARGEST CATHOLIC PARISH
The largest Catholic congregation in the U.S. is now in California's Central Valley. It serves more than 14,000 families. Its size correlates with the dramatically falling number of Catholic priests.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The largest Catholic congregation in the U.S. is now in California's Central Valley. It serves more than 14,000 families. Its size correlates with the dramatically falling number of Catholic priests.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate