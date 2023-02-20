Biden visits Kyiv and Poland for the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Biden is marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a visit to neighboring Poland after a whirlwind secret trip to Kyiv.
Copyright 2023 NPR
President Biden is marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a visit to neighboring Poland after a whirlwind secret trip to Kyiv.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate