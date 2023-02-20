© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden visits Kyiv and Poland for the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Asma Khalid
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST

President Biden is marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a visit to neighboring Poland after a whirlwind secret trip to Kyiv.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid