Brittney Griner signs a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury

Updated February 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM ET

Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury for her 10th season with the team after signing a one-year contract.

A source familiar with the agreement confirmed it to NPR on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to be officially announced.

The move is not a huge surprise as the 32-year-old Griner said in December that she planned to return to Phoenix. That promise was made in her first social media post after she returned home from her 10-month imprisonment in Russia.

The 6-foot-9 center was arrested last year at an airport outside of Moscow after authorities found cannabis oil in her possession. Russia prohibits the use of cannabis, according to the Associated Press. The State Department said she was wrongfully detained following her arrest.

She played professional basketball in Russia and was traveling to start her season there. WNBA athletes often play overseas during the off-season to supplement their incomes because of gender pay disparities with their NBA colleagues.

Her ordeal ended in a high-stakes prisoner exchange. It had been unclear what her future with the WNBA would be after her detention.

Griner has played with the Mercury since she was drafted No.1 by the team back in 2013 after graduating from Baylor University. She missed the 2022 season during her detention in Russia.

The WNBA's next season starts on May 19. The Mercury are scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Sparks.

