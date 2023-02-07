Some movie lovers aren't happy about AMC's plan to charge according to seat placement
AMC Entertainment plans to roll out new ticket prices based on where you sit in the movie theater. Some consumers aren't happy about it.
Copyright 2023 NPR
AMC Entertainment plans to roll out new ticket prices based on where you sit in the movie theater. Some consumers aren't happy about it.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate