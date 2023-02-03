© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UK economic woes: Strikes, interest hikes and a recession ahead

Published February 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

This week, the UK saw its biggest industrial action in a decade. Half a million workers walked off jobs this week, including teachers, civil servants, train and bus drivers, border officials and university staff.

The Bank of England has also raised interest rates to the highest level in 14 years and confirmed a recession was on the way.

David Smith is the economics editor of The Sunday Times in the UK and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to unpack the latest from across the pond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.