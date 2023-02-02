© 2023 WYPR
WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath shares personal family immigration story

Published February 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

The debate over immigration and crossings at the southern U.S. border has put a spotlight on our immigration system and how immigrants are perceived — which has also been on the mind of Jon Hilsenrath. He’s a senior writer for the Wall Street Journal.

His father, Joseph, came to the U.S. as a child, smuggled out of Nazi Germany with one of his sisters.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Hilsenrath about his family’s story and how he views today’s debate over immigration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

