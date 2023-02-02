© 2023 WYPR
A different type of fishing: Magnets pull trash and treasure from Baltimore Harbor

By Scott Maucione
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST

In Baltimore, people are gathering trash, treasure and new friends from the bank of the Chesapeake Bay. They're fishing with high-powered magnets.

Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
