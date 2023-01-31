Big oil saw big profits in 2022
Exxon reported more than $55 billion in profits for 2022, a record for the U.S. oil industry. Sky-high profits for oil have prompted windfall taxes in Europe and political pressure in the U.S.
Copyright 2023 NPR
