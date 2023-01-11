House Republicans target the Department of Justice and FBI

Congressional Republicans campaigned on promises to go after the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. Now, they are doing that.

With their new majority, House Republicans created a subcommittee to conduct ongoing investigations into federal law enforcement agencies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post’s congressional investigations reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

