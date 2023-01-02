Who Removes The Graffiti In Baltimore?

They’re a tiny team. But they’re undaunted by the magnitude of the task at hand. Eric Ford and Tony Clark have been working together for more than twenty years on Baltimore’s graffiti removal unit, remediating the city’s graffiti problem, one service request at a time, free of charge. Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller spend a day on the job with the guys, and they ask: What’s it like to do a job you know is going to get undone, over and over again?

Eric Ford (foreground) and Tony Clark (background) travel to service calls with a box truck full of anti-graffiti gear, including different colored paints, chemical solvents, and a Dustless Blaster. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

This week's question was asked by listener Kristin Fuller. Kristen peels off flaking bits of Baltimore graffiti and uses it in her mixed media canvases. Here's some of her work.

'Borrowed From Others,' a Kristin Fuller mixed media work in progress, with graffiti paper and oil paint on canvas (photo credit Aaron Henkin)

'Not My Burden To Carry,' a Kristin Fuller mixed media canvas with graffiti, oil paint, sharpie, oil pastels, and charcoal (photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

In this episode, we meet:

Eric Ford, Tony Clark, and Yolanda Cason of Baltimore’s Graffiti Removal Unit

Mixed Media Artist Kristin Fuller

Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller