Lula sworn in as Brazil's president for the 3rd time

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more commonly known as Lula, was sworn in as Brazil’s new president on Sunday. This marks the third time he’s held this office and 12 years since his first two terms.

The far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was noticeably absent during the inauguration, breaking with tradition.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by Gustavo Ribeiro, founder and editor-in-chief of Brazilian Report, an English-language news service based in São Paulo, to talk about the inauguration and South America’s changing political landscape.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.