Who Was Myrtle Hazard, And Why Is There A Ship Named After Her?

This episode takes on a question from a far-from-home listener. Robert Cusworth is from Maryland, he’s in the US Coast Guard, and he’s currently stationed in Guam. He noticed that one of the ships in the fleet out there is named USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard. (Cool name, right?) Well, he heard the ship’s namesake was originally from Baltimore. So, who is Myrtle Hazard? And why is there a Coast Guard ship in Guam named after her?

Commanding Officer Lt. Jalle Merritt aboard the USCG Myrtle Hazard, (photo credit: BMC Lee Caddell)

Archival Washington Post photo of Myrtle Hazard in Coast Guard uniform during World War I. (Photo courtesy of USCG Historian William Thiesen)

Lt. Jalle Merrit, Commanding Officer of the USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard, takes a selfie with her crew.

Sunset in Guam aboard the USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard (photo credit Jerry Speicher)

In this episode, we hear from:

Robert Cusworth, USCG Petty Officer stationed in Guam

US Coast Guard Historian William Thiesen

Lieutenant Jalle Merritt, Commanding Officer of the USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard