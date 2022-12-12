Who Was Myrtle Hazard, And Why Is There A Ship Named After Her?
This episode takes on a question from a far-from-home listener. Robert Cusworth is from Maryland, he’s in the US Coast Guard, and he’s currently stationed in Guam. He noticed that one of the ships in the fleet out there is named USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard. (Cool name, right?) Well, he heard the ship’s namesake was originally from Baltimore. So, who is Myrtle Hazard? And why is there a Coast Guard ship in Guam named after her?
In this episode, we hear from:
Robert Cusworth, USCG Petty Officer stationed in Guam
US Coast Guard Historian William Thiesen
Lieutenant Jalle Merritt, Commanding Officer of the USCG Cutter Myrtle Hazard