Pregnant immigrants living in U.S. less than five years are barred from Medicaid in many states

Federal law bars many immigrants on visas and green cards from receiving public assistance, including Medicaid, for their first five years in the U.S.

States can opt out of this waiting period due to pregnancy, but many choose not to.

Natalie Krebs of Side Effects Public Media and Iowa Public Radio reports that this leaves many immigrants with few options for affordable prenatal care.

