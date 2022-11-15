Zelenskyy declares 'the beginning of the end' of Russia's war in Ukraine

When Russia withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared this move “the beginning of the end of the war.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins checks in with Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, to talk about the strategic significance of this new step in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.