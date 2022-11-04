What happened when Berkeley had to end affirmative action in admissions

About 40% of colleges across the country consider race as one factor in admissions. The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in cases that could change that, overturning decades of precedent. But in a number of states, affirmative action is already outlawed. In California, voters passed a ban called proposition 209 more than 25 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with University of California Berkeley Director for undergraduate admissions Femi Ogundele about the impact ending affirmative action in admissions had on the school, and how they’ve tried to increase diversity since then.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

