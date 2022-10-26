Need help buying food, paying a medical bill or fixing a flat tire? 'Guaranteed income' can help

One way to help the more than 37 million Americans living below the poverty line is simple: give them cash. That’s the thinking behind “guaranteed income” experiments in cities across the country.

One of the most well-known recent experiments launched in 2019 in Stockton, California. Since then, at least 36 programs have issued their first payments.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Kathrine Cagat, a research and program manager for “Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.” She also speaks with Jesús Gerena, the CEO of “UpTogether,” who is helping run a pilot in Oakland, as well as a recipient there named Saphiah Awnallah.

Jesús Gerena is the CEO of UpTogether. (Courtesy of UpTogether)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.