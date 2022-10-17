© 2022 WYPR
Environmentalists sue U.S. Forest Service to stop plans to clear-cut White Oak forest

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
A white oak in the Wayne National Forest. Oaks, in demand for wood products and an ecological powerhouse, could disappear from Appalachian forests. The trees are threatened from not only climate change and invasive species, but competition from maples and other trees. (Nathan Johnson/Ohio Environmental Council)
There’s a growing demand for wood from oak trees, especially white oak. But oak species are threatened by climate change, invasive insects and diseases. The U.S. Forest Service wants to cut down oak in Wayne National Forest in Ohio in order to promote regrowth, but environmentalists are suing to stop the plan.

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.