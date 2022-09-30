© 2022 WYPR
Some student loans no longer qualify for forgiveness. Here's what affected borrowers need to know

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Activists hold cancel student debt signs as they gather to rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
The scope of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness has narrowed and the Biden administration says about 770,000 previously-eligible borrowers will be affected.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors Betsy Mayotte about what affected borrowers should know.

