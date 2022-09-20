Biden declares the end of the pandemic, confusing many Americans

Confusion abounds after a “60 Minutes” episode aired this Sunday in which President Biden declared that the pandemic was over, adding that COVID was still a problem. Many are now asking what this means moving forward. The statement comes as figures show that the latest booster is not being picked up as much as had been hoped, particularly among young people.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk all things COVID and boosters.

