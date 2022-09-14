Twitter whistleblower warns of profound security issues at the company in Senate testimony

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with The Washington Post’s Joseph Menn about Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s testimony about security at Twitter in front of Congress.

Zatko’s testimony included alarming details about unfettering access by some Twitter employees to high-profile Twitter accounts and the culture at Twitter that allowed these alleged security issues to persist.

