Controversial legal theory underpins Supreme Court election law case

A group representing justices for all of the states’ highest courts is speaking out against a legal argument at the heart of an upcoming Supreme Court case.

That legal argument is being pushed by Republican state lawmakers, who brought the case. And if the court sides with those Republicans, experts say presidential and congressional elections would be radically reshaped.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the University of California Los Angeles Law School Safeguarding Democracy Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.