110 trillion tons of ice projected to melt in Greenland — and it's too late prevent it

Human-driven climate change is expected to cause about 110 trillion tons of ice to melt off Greenland’s ice shield — and even the most drastic preventive measures can’t stop it, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change this week.

The result of the melt could be up to a foot of global sea level rise, which would have severe global consequences on both coastal and inland regions.

David Bahr is a glaciologist at the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about the study and the consequences of its findings.

