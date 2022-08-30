More than 500,000 homeless and 1,100 dead after floods cover a third of Pakistan

In Pakistan, more than 1,100 people are dead and nearly half a million are homeless after flooding left a third of the country under water. According to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, one town in the Sindh Province was hit with nearly 70 inches of water in a single day.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullians talks to Ishfaq Anwar, Pakistan country head for the Relief International not-for-profit. He joins her from Islamabad.

To help:

