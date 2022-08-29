© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As conservative groups push to ban books, public librarians resign

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT

Some conservative groups across the country are pressuring public and school libraries to ban books they deem unsuitable for their children. Those books often focus on gender identity and race.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Kimber Glidden, a librarian in Idaho who resigned last week in protest against these groups’ attempts at censorship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.