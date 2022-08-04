The latest from Haiti, more than a year after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

More than a year after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, conditions have become much more dangerous for Haitians around the country.

Over nine days in July, more than 470 people were killed, injured or unaccounted for in the country’s largest slum due to gang violence, the United Nations said. There have also been recent protests on the country’s north coast over months-long electricity shortages.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to AyiboPost’s Widlore Mérancourt about the latest from Haiti.

