Military employment discrimination persists, despite laws against it

Members of the military are a protected class under labor laws, which means they’re supposed to be shielded from workplace discrimination. But a new investigation finds some service members are returning from deployments to find their jobs are no longer there.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michael de Yoanna, an investigative reporter for The War Horse, a nonprofit newsroom covering the military.

