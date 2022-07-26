How wasps impact the planet — beyond just their nasty sting

In some buzzy news, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from professor Seirian Sumner, an entomologist and behavioral ecologist who explains why wasps don’t deserve the bad rap they get.

Seirian Sumner (Eva Vermandel)

Her new book “Endless Forms: The Secret World of Wasps” that highlights the crucial contributions wasps make to our planet and is out now.

“Endless Forms” cover (Courtesy)

