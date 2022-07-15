YA novel 'Zero O'Clock' looks at the early days of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd
We revisit Tonya Mosley’s conversation with author and music journalist CJ Farley about “Zero O’Clock” his novel for young adults. It focuses on a high school senior in New Rochelle whose preoccupation with college admissions, her father’s death and the K-Pop group BTS becomes overshadowed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the murder of George Floyd.
