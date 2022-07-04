Summer travel burst meets sluggish airline scheduling

Airlines canceled 1,400 flights in the U.S. between Friday through Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Southwest and American Airlines delayed nearly 30% of trips this weekend.

Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, says the chaos at airports is part of something bigger: Nothing Works Syndrome. He talks about it with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

