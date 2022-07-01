Trying to preserve Hong Kong's history and identity, 25 years after handover from the UK to China

Twenty-five years ago Friday, Hong Kong was handed over from Great Britain to the People’s Republic of China, ending 156 years as a British colony.

The agreement between the two countries was that for 50 years, the city would operate under a policy of one country, two systems. And the promise that Hong Kong could preserve its way of life for those 50 years has been eroded by the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations and the reach of Beijing.

Louisa Lim, journalist and author of the book “Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong,” talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what’s happened to Hong Kong’s identity since the handover. Lim is also the host of a new podcast, “The King of Kowloon.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

