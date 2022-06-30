© 2022 WYPR
Why a Texas journalist says we're living through a historic migrant death crisis

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Texas Monthly’s Jack Herrera about his article describing how migrant deaths are predictable, preventable and far more common than we think.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.