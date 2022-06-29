Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade affects men, too

There’s a growing body of evidence on how access to abortion affects pregnant people, but the effects on their male partners have received less attention. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, experts say it’s time to look at abortion access from all sides.

