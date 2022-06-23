© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The House has passed the gun control bill. The next stop is Biden's desk

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speak about the gun control bill on Friday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speak about the gun control bill on Friday.

The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill on gun safety 234-193 on Friday, exactly one month after a mass shooting in Texas took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

The Senate passed its version of the bill late on Thursday night by a 65-33 vote, and it now goes to President Biden to sign into law.

It is the first gun control measure to come out of Congress in nearly three decades.

The narrow bill focuses on mental health and school safety, and includes incentives for states to pass so-called red flag laws.

The legislation resulted from negotiations among 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats that began after two mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, in May.

"This bill is a compromise," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who led the negotiations, right before the Senate vote began. "It doesn't do everything I want. But what we are doing will save thousands of lives without violating anyone's Second Amendment rights."

The Senate begins its two week July 4 recess after Friday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Washington Desk