Celebrating 20 Years of Commitment to Community
In 2022, WYPR will celebrate its 20-year anniversary on-air, online, and in events with the community. Over the next year, you'll learn about the history of WYPR and get a glimpse of what's next.

Video: The beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
Published February 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST
Credit: Louis Umerlik
In this Five Minute Histories video produced by Baltimore Heritage, Executive Director Johns Hopkins and WYPR President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver team up to share information about the beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore.

Hear more in the first episode of Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey, premiering February 23.

Production and support for Wavelength was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.