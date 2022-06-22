Video: The beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore

In this Five Minute Histories video produced by Baltimore Heritage, Executive Director Johns Hopkins and WYPR President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver team up to share information about the beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore.

Hear more in the first episode of Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey, premiering February 23.

