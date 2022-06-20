Eliana Rubin uses theater and music to express her Jewish-trans identity

This Pride month we are celebrating the stories of LGBTQ+ folks from all walks of life. And that includes people of faith.

Sadly, we’ve heard of many who lose their connection to their religious communities after coming out.

But what about those who find greater connections through their religious communities? That’s the case with Eliana Rubin — a transgender-Jewish activist and educator who uses theater and music to express herself and her tradition.

