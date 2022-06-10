WYPR Recognized by Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for Outstanding Reporting
WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) for its reporting, receiving five first-place awards and seven second-place awards.
The station and its reporters won the following 12 CAPBA awards for work done in 2021:
- Outstanding Spot News Reporting – second place
Reporter Rachel Baye took second place in the Spot News Reporting category for “General Assembly Passes Last-Minute Laws related to Immigration, Parole, Sports Betting.”
- Outstanding News Series – first place
Baye also won first place in this category for "Missed Shots: COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance in Garrett County.”
- Outstanding Use of Sound – second place
Reporter Sarah Y. Kim, a Report For America Corps Member and Anthony Brandon Fellow, received second place for "The Fight Against COVID-19 Goes to the Sewers.”
- Outstanding Talk Show – second place
Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre won second place for “Critical Race Theory.”
- Outstanding Public Affairs – first place
On the Record Host Sheilah Kast, Senior Producer Maureen Harvie and Producer Melissa Gerr won first place for “The Painful Reality of Long COVID-19.”
- Outstanding Specialty Reporting – first and second place
Reporter John Lee won first place for "The Baltimore County Public Schools” and Reporter Rachel Baye took home second place for “Vaccinating an Often Overlooked Population – Homeless Marylander.”
- Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting – first place
Reporter Emily Sullivan won first place for "Searching for a Turn-Around on the Highway to Nowhere.”
- Outstanding Enterprising Reporting – second place
Sullivan also won second place for "Baltimore’s Tax Sale in the Pandemic Era.”
- Outstanding Serious Feature – first and second place
Sullivan was also recognized for both first and second place for “Tangled Titles Obstruct Generational Wealth for Thousands of City Families” and “Baltimore Faith Community, City Leaders Grapple with Killing of Evelyn Player,” respectively.
- Outstanding Light Feature – second place
Reporter John Lee won second place in this category for “To Shake or Not to Shake: Coming to Grips with Hand Shaking.”
The CAPBA awards ceremony was held on June 4, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. There were 27 news organizations from Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware honored.
WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. WTMD is located at 89.7 FM on the radio dial and at 1 Olympic Plaza in Towson. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.