WYPR Recognized by Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for Outstanding Reporting

Published June 10, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
CAPBA logo 2.jpg

WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) for its reporting, receiving five first-place awards and seven second-place awards.

The station and its reporters won the following 12 CAPBA awards for work done in 2021:

  • Outstanding Talk Show – second place
    Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre won second place for “Critical Race Theory.”
  • Outstanding Public Affairs – first place
    On the Record Host Sheilah Kast, Senior Producer Maureen Harvie and Producer Melissa Gerr won first place for “The Painful Reality of Long COVID-19.”

The CAPBA awards ceremony was held on June 4, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. There were 27 news organizations from Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware honored.

About Your Public Radio
Your Public Radio serves Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. NPR station WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs, and in 2021, Your Public Radio acquired WTMD 89.7 FM, preserving its award-winning music discovery format and expanding Your Public Radio programming for the community. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. WTMD is located at 89.7 FM on the radio dial and at 1 Olympic Plaza in Towson. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.