WYPR Recognized by Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for Outstanding Reporting

WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) for its reporting, receiving five first-place awards and seven second-place awards.

The station and its reporters won the following 12 CAPBA awards for work done in 2021:



Outstanding Spot News Reporting – second place

Reporter Rachel Baye took second place in the Spot News Reporting category for “General Assembly Passes Last-Minute Laws related to Immigration, Parole, Sports Betting.”

Outstanding News Series – first place

Baye also won first place in this category for "Missed Shots: COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance in Garrett County.”

Outstanding Use of Sound – second place

Reporter Sarah Y. Kim, a Report For America Corps Member and Anthony Brandon Fellow, received second place for "The Fight Against COVID-19 Goes to the Sewers.”

Outstanding Talk Show – second place

Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre won second place for “Critical Race Theory.”

Outstanding Public Affairs – first place

On the Record Host Sheilah Kast, Senior Producer Maureen Harvie and Producer Melissa Gerr won first place for “The Painful Reality of Long COVID-19.”

Outstanding Specialty Reporting – first and second place

Reporter John Lee won first place for "The Baltimore County Public Schools” and Reporter Rachel Baye took home second place for “Vaccinating an Often Overlooked Population – Homeless Marylander.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting – first place

Reporter Emily Sullivan won first place for "Searching for a Turn-Around on the Highway to Nowhere.”

Outstanding Enterprising Reporting – second place

Sullivan also won second place for "Baltimore’s Tax Sale in the Pandemic Era.”

Outstanding Light Feature – second place

Reporter John Lee won second place in this category for “To Shake or Not to Shake: Coming to Grips with Hand Shaking.”

The CAPBA awards ceremony was held on June 4, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. There were 27 news organizations from Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware honored.

About Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio serves Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. NPR station WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs, and in 2021, Your Public Radio acquired WTMD 89.7 FM, preserving its award-winning music discovery format and expanding Your Public Radio programming for the community. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. WTMD is located at 89.7 FM on the radio dial and at 1 Olympic Plaza in Towson. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.

