'Misfire' dives into NRA corruption during the reign of Wayne Lapierre

Find a book excerpt here.

It’s a tale of intrigue, corruption and backstabbing. Of lavish meals and private jets. It includes hubris, incompetence and even Russian spies. But it’s not a new John Grisham novel. It’s NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak’s new expose of the National Rifle Association, titled “Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA.”

The book takes a deep dive into the three-decade-long reign of Wayne Lapierre, who has managed to keep his role as the group’s leader. Host Scott Tong discusses the book, some of its findings and how it was reported with author Tim Mak.

