Plaintiff in landmark same-sex marriage ruling worries about overturning Roe v. Wade

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Michael LevittCourtney Dorning
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the case that established a federal right to same-sex marriage, about what overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for same-sex marriage.

