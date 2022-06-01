© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Former Republican senator explains his vote for the '94 assault weapons ban

Published June 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
A photo of a Colt AR-15 taken in 2004, the year the 1994 assault weapons ban expired and it became legal for civilians to purchase. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)
The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week is prompting a familiar call for a federal ban on assault weapons. There was such a measure enacted in 1994, though it expired 10 years later.

That ban passed Congress with bipartisan support, including eight Republican votes in the Senate.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Colorado Republican Sen. Hank Brown, who voted for the ban.

