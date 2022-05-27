© 2021 WYPR
Used-car market faces a bumpy ride

Published May 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
An aerial view of a CarMax lot that holds hundreds of used cars and trucks. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A dearth in the supply of new cars is continuing to wreak havoc on the used-car market. Soaring prices coupled with rising interest rates and inflation have also hit the industry hard.

The nation’s largest online used-car retailer, Arizona-based Carvana, has seen its shares fall nearly 90% since November and has laid off thousands of staff.

Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst at Cox Automotive, explains what’s driving the problems at Carvana and beyond.

